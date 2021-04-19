Kerala Government to Impose Corona Curfew Between 9 pm and 5 am from April 20:

#COVID19: Kerala government imposes curfew between 9 pm & 5 am from April 20; essential services exempted. "Tuition centers shall only function through online medium & should not hold physical classes," the order reads. pic.twitter.com/KNKc840zpj — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

