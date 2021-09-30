Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a viral clip of him dancing with the villagers on folk songs in Arunachal Pradesh village during his visit to review a Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed the clip and said that Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is a “decent dancer”.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

