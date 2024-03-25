BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated the festival of Holi today, March 25, at his residence in Delhi. A video shared by news agency ANI shows BJP MP Manoj Tiwari singing folk songs during Holi celebrations at his residence. "Koi khel rail mein, koi khele jail mein," sings Manoj Tiwari as he celebrates the festival of colours in Delhi. Holi 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Celebrates Festival of Colours at His Residence in Delhi, Extends Greetings of Holi (Watch Video).

Manoj Tiwari Sings Folk Songs

#WATCH | Delhi | "Koi khel rail mein, koi khele jail mein," sings BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as he sings folk songs during #Holi celebrations at his residence. pic.twitter.com/FjL0SGnikp — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

