Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with much fervour and gaiety in Delhi. Videos shared by news agency ANI show BP leader Rajnath Singh celebrating the festival of colours with NSG commandos and people in the national capital. He also extended the greetings of Holi. "I extend heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi," Rajnath Singh said. 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai' Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener Extends Holi Greetings to People of India (Watch Video).

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I extend heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of #Holi..." https://t.co/Zj53pAx72X pic.twitter.com/2zJCKdxwZ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

