Indian batsman once again signs for Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2024 season. KKR paid an amount of INR 50 Lakh to seal the deal. Pandey was also the part of 2014 KKR IPL winning side. Pandey is an experienced IPL player as he has played 170 matches and has scored 3808 runs. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans

Manish Pandey Signs for KKR

Manish Pandey is next and the @KKRiders have him for INR 50 Lakh! 💜#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

