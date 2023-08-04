A video of a fight between two persons in a residential society has recently surfaced online. A dog lover woman reportedly started the altercation by calling derogatory names to a male resident over an issue of feeding dog inside the society. The incident reportedly took place in Greater Noida's Panchsheel Society. 'How are you shouting at me, why should I listen to you? Who are you?', the woman can be seen yelling at the man. When the man referred to her pet dog as 'kutta', the latter can be seen slamming him saying, "Kutta hoga tera baap, reh apni aukaat mein. (Your dad would be a d*g, be in your limits)." Soon after the argument's intensity increased, they were seen gripping a stick, which the guy snatched from the woman's grasp. In front of the crowd gathered there, the woman also called him expletives, which prompted bystanders to take responsibility of the situation and attempt to calm them down. Fight Over Feeding Dogs in Ghaziabad Video: Asked to Feed Stray Dog Somewhere Else, Woman Thrashes 80-Year-Old Man With Stick in Panchsheel Wellington Society; Hurls Abuses.

Woman Hurls Abuses at Man During Heated Argument Over Feeding Dog

कुत्तों को खाना खिलाने पर हुआ बवाल। Girl saying "behe*c@@d mera danda de. Isi dande ko marke tera sar phod dungi" पंचशील सोसाइटी, ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट @DeepikaBhardwaj @ShoneeKapoor pic.twitter.com/Q5LMitcybB — Shubham Sahu (@sahu_shubham07) August 3, 2023

