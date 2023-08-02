In a startling incident, a 22-year-old woman assaulted and attacked a 79-year-old man at a high-rise society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the elderly man raised objections to the woman's act of feeding a stray dog in Panchsheel Wellington Society. Following this, a heated argument broke out between them that further escalated into physical violence. The woman picked up a stick and started hitting the elderly man mercilessly. She even hurled abuses at those who came to the man's defence. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Dog in Lift Argument Video: Residents Get Into Heated Exchange Over Pet Dog Inside Elevator in Noida Building.

Fight Over Feeding Dogs in Ghaziabad Video:

#Ghaziabad के पंचशील वेलिंगटन सोसाइटी में तथाकथित डॉग लवर्स सोसाइटी के लिए नासूर बन गए है, एक महिला डॉग लवर का जानवरो वाला कृत्य सामने आया है, 23 साल की युवती 80 साल के बुजुर्ग को डंडे से पीट रही है, विरोध करने और बीच बचाव करने पर लोगो को गाली भी दे रही है, कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि… pic.twitter.com/4mwi7kkMAO — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) August 2, 2023

