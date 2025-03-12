Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur is gearing up for its unique "Joota Maar Holi" celebration, with authorities taking preventive measures to maintain communal harmony. Ahead of the grand "Laat Sahab" Holi procession, popularly known as the "Laat Sahab ka Julus" on March 14, nearly 67 mosques along the route have been covered with tarpaulin to prevent any disruptions. The district administration, in coordination with religious leaders, implemented the move to ensure that the mosques remain untouched by colours or footwear during the revelry. The "Laat Sahab" procession, featuring a symbolic bullock cart parade, draws massive crowds as part of the centuries-old tradition. Visuals circulating online show several mosques wrapped in blue and yellow coloured tarpaulin, sparking discussions on social media. Holi 2025: Over 60 Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead of ‘Joota Maar’ Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur To Ensure Safety of Religious Places (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Mosques covered ahead of 'Laat Saheb' Holi in Shahjahanpur ahead of the Holi festival on 14 March. (11.03) https://t.co/qhIo1gU5Yx pic.twitter.com/giuDgSH7hl — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

In UP's Shahjahanpur, mosques covered with tarpaulin ahead of the famous "laat sahab" Holi celebration where a procession of "laat sahab" on a bullock cart is carried through out the city. pic.twitter.com/XxlE9WRmay — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 11, 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Before Holi, around 67 mosques in Shahjahanpur are covered with tarpaulin to ensure that no one throws colors on them and disrupts the atmosphere. In Shahjahanpur, a unique tradition of "Joote Maar Holi" (Shoe-Hitting Holi) is celebrated, and a procession nearly… pic.twitter.com/ZmnuAzVwbw — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2025

