The long-awaited May 2025 kist under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has started reaching beneficiaries. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the technical process for transferring the 11th installment has begun today, June 04. Many eligible recipients have already received the funds in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Tatkare assured that remaining deposits will be completed by tomorrow. She expressed confidence in the continued success of the scheme, citing the firm commitment of the Mahayuti government, guided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and the unwavering trust of Maharashtra’s women in this flagship welfare initiative. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Fraudulent Claimants Face Heat As Maharashtra Govt to Cross-Check Income Tax Data; Know Who Is Eligible for INR 1,500 Monthly Aid.

Ladki Bahin Yojana May Kist Update

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजना : मे महिन्याच्या सन्मान निधी वितरणाची प्रक्रिया सुरू ! मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेतील सर्व पात्र लाभार्थ्यांना मे महिन्याचा सन्मान निधी वितरित करण्याची तांत्रिक प्रक्रिया आजपासून सुरू करण्यात आली आहे. योजनेच्या सर्व पात्र लाभार्थ्यांच्या… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) June 4, 2025

