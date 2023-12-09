RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav offered prayers at a temple in Andhra Pradesh today, December 9. As per a video shared by the news agency ANI, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav offered prayers with their family members at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. A 1-minute 29-second video clip shows Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and their family members walking out of the temple after offering their prayers. Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav Embarks on 'Spiritual Journey', to Visit Srivari at Tirumala.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple along with their family members pic.twitter.com/GjMqVgEabV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

