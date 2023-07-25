The Mumbai Fire Department informed that an incident of landslide near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area was reported at around 2 am on Tuesday. Four fire engines and Mumbai Police personnel are present on the spot, it stated. Further details awaited. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Landslide on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway Causes Traffic, Highway Police Closes Mumbai-Bound Lanes Today; Check Timings and Other Details.

Landslide Reported in Andheri East Chakala in Mumbai

Maharashtra | At around 2 am, an incident of landslide near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area was reported. Four fire engines and Mumbai Police personnel are present on the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

