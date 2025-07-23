Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from a landmark Axiom-4 space mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, is now undergoing re-adaptation to Earth’s gravity—starting with walking. In a video shared on Instagram, Mr Shukla is seen being assisted by two aides as he relearns to walk after 18 days aboard the International Space Station. “Our body undergoes major changes in microgravity—fluid shifts, balance issues, muscle loss,” he explained in the caption, adding that readjustment varies for each astronaut but the human body’s adaptability is remarkable. His post also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support since his return on July 15. “In the pursuit of the unknown (space), you get to know more about yourself,” he reflected. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shukla and his fellow astronauts will remain in quarantine until July 23 to complete post-mission medical evaluations and adaptation protocols. Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth From ISS: PM Narendra Modi Joins Nation in Welcoming Indian Astronaut, Says ‘He Inspired a Billion Dreams’.

Shubhanshu Shukla Learns To Walk Again

