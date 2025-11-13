A routine safari at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park turned terrifying when a leopard suddenly jumped onto a tourist bus and allegedly tried attacking a woman through the mesh window. The victim, identified as Vahita Banu from Chennai and said to be in her 50s, suffered minor injuries to her hand. Forest officials said the driver acted swiftly, steering the bus to safety as over a dozen tourists watched in panic. The woman received first aid at the park and was later shifted to a private hospital, where she is reported to be stable. Videos of the incident have since gone viral, raising concerns over safari safety. Following the episode, Non-AC bus safaris at the park have been temporarily halted, and an inquiry has been launched. Leopard in Kolhapur: Big Cat Strays Into Hotel Woodland, Attacks Police Constable in Maharashtra; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack in Bengaluru Sparks Panic

Shocking video from Bannerghatta National Park; leopard attacking a woman during a safari on Thursday afternoon. The leopard climbed onto the window of the safari van and scratched her hand. pic.twitter.com/KMdFScewiM — Elezabeth Kurian (@ElezabethKurian) November 13, 2025

A 50-year-old woman from Chennai sustained injuries to her hand when a leopard, at @bannerghattazoo, leapt on to a safari bus & clawed her. She was rushed to a hospital in Jigani & she is stable. Post the incident non AC bus safari has been halted. #Karnataka #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ZSPJOrM3oe — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) November 13, 2025

