A video of a leopard attacking two women in mountainous areas of Almora in Uttarakhand is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the big cat can be seen pouncing on two women in Dwarahat's Malli Mirai. The women can be seen running for their lives as a leopard chases them. The leopard, after attacking the women, vanishes in the woods. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Mauls 10-Year-Old Boy To Death in Balrampur.

Leopard Attacks Two Women in Uttarakhand’s Almora:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)