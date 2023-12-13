After a leopard was found inside a hospital in the Maharashtra’s Nandurbar Taluka region in Nashik, panic gripped the locals. The leopard was spotted inside Aditya Maternity and Eye Hospital in the district. Upon learning the news, the kin of the patients admitted in the medical facility gathered outside the hospital. Authorities speculated that the big cat may have infiltrated the facility at night. The leopard was later rescued by the Forest Department. Leopard in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Enters Farm in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Runs Away With Chicken.

Leopard Enters Hospital in Nashik, Rescued

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A Leopard entered a hospital in Nandurbar Taluka of Nashik on Tuesday. The leopard was later rescued by the Forest Department. (12.12) pic.twitter.com/H5m89poW3N — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

