On Wednesday, a leopard and its cub entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. While a video of the big cat's arrival in the film city is doing rounds on the internet, Cine Workers Association has expressed anger over the incident. "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this", All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told ANI. Leopard in Mumbai: Big Cat Trapped by Forest Department After Complaints of Sightings in Malad (See Pic).

Leopard in Mumbai Video