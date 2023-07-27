On Wednesday, a leopard and its cub entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. While a video of the big cat's arrival in the film city is doing rounds on the internet, Cine Workers Association has expressed anger over the incident. "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this", All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told ANI. Leopard in Mumbai: Big Cat Trapped by Forest Department After Complaints of Sightings in Malad (See Pic).
Leopard in Mumbai Video
#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday.
All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)