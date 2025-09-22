Panic spread in the Cantonment area of Lucknow after a leopard was spotted crossing a road early Sunday morning, September 21. A passerby captured the incident on mobile, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Following the sighting, teams from the Forest Department and Cantonment Board inspected the area and confirmed the presence of the leopard through fresh footprints. In response, night patrolling has been intensified, and three forest personnel have been deployed for monitoring. The Forest Department has issued an advisory urging residents not to step out alone at night and to keep pets secured. Posters have been put up in several areas, advising people to move in groups and immediately report any sightings to the control room.

Leopard Scare in Lucknow

#InPhotos | After a leopard was spotted in the Cantt area of Lucknow, the Forest Department has put up posters at several locations advising people to go out in groups. (📸: Sumit Kumar/ UNI)#WildlifeAlert | #SafetyFirst | #ForestDepartment | #Lucknow | #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/BWShhcsyeH — United News of India (@uniindianews) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (United News of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

