A leopard was caught on CCTV wandering near the West Lodge bungalow in Mahabaleshwar’s Khadi Gramin Udyog area. The leopard spotting has sparked concern and panic in Maharashtra's Satara. The video shows the leopard wandering outside the bungalow, allegedly in search of food. The big cat then retreats the same way he came, before disappearing in the night. In August, a black panther entered a residential area in Satara’s Bhilar village in search of prey. The leopard attacked one of the dogs, but both animals fought back fiercely, forcing the predator to flee. Villagers say leopard attacks on domestic animals have been reported in recent days, but this is the first time a black panther has been sighted in Bhilar. Leopard in Kolhapur: Big Cat Strays Into Hotel Woodland, Attacks Police Constable in Maharashtra; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Leopard Spotted in Mahabaleshwar

Leopard Sighting Caught on CCTV Near West Lodge Bungalow in Mahabaleshwar's Khadi Gramin Udyog Area pic.twitter.com/2zVYA2CoFT — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)