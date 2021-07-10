Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till July 19th with further relaxations.

Hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, snack shops can function with 50% of customers till 9 PM. Schools, colleges, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools, zoos will remain closed.

Inter-State transport (except Puducherry) and social/political/cultural events will remain barred; operation of buses to Puducherry to continue. Shops & other activities which were allowed till 8 pm will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Examinations for employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu State & Central Government can take place.

