The Congress party on Wednesday, March 27, released its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The eight list of candidates released by the grand old party includes 14 names of candidates for seats in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, Kalicharan Munda from Khunti, Neemal Madhu from Medak, and Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr among other names. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Fourth List of 46 Candidates, Digvijay Singh To Contest From Rajgarh; Check Names of Candidates.

Congress Releases Eight List of Candidates

