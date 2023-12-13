A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha today, December 13, when two men allegedly jumped from the visitors' gallery into the House. Speaking about the incident, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of one of the accused, said that the two unidentified men had something in their hand emitting yellow-coloured smoke. "I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside. This is a major security breach," he said. Lok Sabha Security Breach: 'Two Visitors Jumped Into Chamber From Gallery, Hurled Something From Which Gas Was Emitting', Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video).

This Is a Major Security Breach

#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrates the incident. He says, "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it… pic.twitter.com/0hKzFrFrwR — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

