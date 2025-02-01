Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by INR 7, effective today. In Delhi, the revised price is INR 1,797. Mumbai now sees a rate of INR 1,749, while Kolkata’s price is INR 1,904, and Chennai’s is INR 1,959. This minor reduction follows previous fluctuations in LPG prices. The revision aims to provide some relief to businesses relying on commercial cylinders. Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. The new rates are applicable across major cities, with further adjustments depending on local taxes and transportation costs. LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Good News on 1st Day of New Year 2025, 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Prices Reduced; Check Revised Rates in Metro Cities.

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 7 with effect from today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1797 from today. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

