In a welcome New Year 2025 relief, oil companies have reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by INR 14.5, effective January 1. Following the latest price cut, a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will cost INR 1,804. Similarly, the price dropped to INR 1,756 per 19-kg LPG cylinder in Mumbai, INR 1,911 in Kolkata and INR 1,966 in Chennai. This reduction follows five consecutive monthly hikes, including a INR 16.5 increase on December 1. Commercial LPG prices are influenced by factors such as global price trends and taxation policies. The cut aims to provide some respite to businesses dependent on LPG, particularly in sectors like hospitality and food services, as they enter 2025. LPG Price Hike: Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Price Increased by INR 16.50, Check Prices in Delhi, Other Cities.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut

#IOC cuts 19-Kg LPG cylinder price by Rs 14.5 in Delhi to Rs 1,804. For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/by4FF5oyu4 pic.twitter.com/xxi7fh0GFX — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)