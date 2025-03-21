A massive fire erupted at a gift shop located below the IT Metro station in Lucknow on Friday. Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Authorities are working to contain the blaze and prevent further damage. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Mumbai Five-Star Hotel Fire: Blaze Erupts at Fairmont Hotel in Andheri Near International Airport, Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Lucknow Fire

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a gift shop located below the IT Metro station in Lucknow. Fire tenders reached the spot. More details awaited. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/qYgq2zeMWs — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

