A massive fire broke out at Salempur House in Lucknow during a wedding ceremony on February 3, triggering panic among guests. Video shared by PTI shows thick smoke engulfing the area as firefighters work to douse the flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact reason behind the blaze. Lucknow Fire: Blaze Erupts At Photo Studio Complex in Hazratganj, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Salempur House in Lucknow

VIDEO | Fire broke out in Salempur House during marriage programme in Lucknow, earlier today. No injuries reported in the incident. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fWeSgcdHJL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 3, 2025

