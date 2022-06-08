Maharashtra BJP leader Kripashankar Singh has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asking him to consider Marathi as an optional language for the students of Secondary and Higher Secondary in UP. In his letter, Singh said that it "may help students in getting better jobs in Maharashtra."

Check tweet:

