Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that he is supporting the agenda of development. Shinde further said that the state cabinet expansion will happen soon. The development comes after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the allocation of portfolios in the state cabinet. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday removed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Our Hindutva Is Not Anti-Muslim, It’s Anti-Appeasement’.

Ajit Pawar Supporting Development

#WATCH | "...Ajit Pawar has said that he is supporting the agenda of development...State cabinet expansion will happen soon": Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/Nq9ss4locP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)