Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday issued a resolution on 15 per cent cut in school fees for the academic year 2021-22:

Maharashtra Government issues resolution on 15% cut in school fees for 2021-22, in the backdrop of #COVID19 pandemic. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

