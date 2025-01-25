The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a massive hike in bus fares in the state. There will be an increase of 14.95 percent in bus fares per 6 kilometres. The increased ST bus fare fares comes into effect from today, January 25. Check the revised ST bus ticket fare for different bus types below. The fare of Shivshahi (AC) bus has now been increased from INR 12.35 per 6 kilometres to INR 14.20 per 6 kilometres. Similarly, a journey in Shivneri (AC) bus will now cost INR 21.25 per 6 kilometres instead of previous INR 18.50. Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fare Hike: Fares of Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Raised by INR 3, Increased Rates To Apply From February 1.

