The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a massive hike in bus fares in the state. There will be an increase of 14.95 percent in bus fares per 6 kilometres. The increased ST bus fare fares comes into effect from today, January 25. Check the revised ST bus ticket fare for different bus types below. The fare of Shivshahi (AC) bus has now been increased from INR 12.35 per 6 kilometres to INR 14.20 per 6 kilometres. Similarly, a journey in Shivneri (AC) bus will now cost INR 21.25 per 6 kilometres instead of previous INR 18.50. Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fare Hike: Fares of Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Raised by INR 3, Increased Rates To Apply From February 1.

MSRTC Hikes Bus Fares in Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Mumbai, has been granted approval for a 14.95% increase in the fare rates for stage transport services, as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee. The State Transport Authority has directed that this fare increase… — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

Increased ST Bus Fares in Maharashtra

🚨 Maharashtra ST BIGGEST Fare Hike 🚨 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is imposing the BIGGEST FARE HIKE 💥 in recent history! While the increase seems like 15% 📊, the actual rise is a staggering 28% to 35% 💸 when insurance is included. This brutal hike is… pic.twitter.com/cibNJDurj6 — karan darda (@karandarda) January 25, 2025

