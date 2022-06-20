Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday evening said that the counting of votes for the Maharashtra MLC election is underway. "We expect the results to be out in the next 2 hours," he said. Thorat further added, "All the 6 candidates from Maha Vikas Aghadi are going to win."

Check tweet:

