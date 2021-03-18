Maharashtra Reports 25,833 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far:

Maharashtra reports 25,833 new #COVID19 cases, 12,764 discharges and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 23,96,340 Total discharges: 21,75,565 Active cases: 1,66,353 Death toll: 53,138 pic.twitter.com/wFrIFtp73T — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

