Maharashtra Reports 6,397 New COVID-19 Cases in A Day:

Maharashtra reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Total cases: 21,61,467 Total recoveries: 20,30,458 Death toll: 52,184 Active cases: 77,618 pic.twitter.com/BiWCT9gDqD — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

