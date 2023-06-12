During a march in the Pune area on Sunday, a scuffle broke out amongst Warkaris (Lord Vitthal followers) and the local police. A confrontation between local people and police resulted from their attempt to attend the Palkhi march forcibly, according to Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey. No force was used against them by the police, he added. Viral Video: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Lawyer and Police Inspector Inside a Courtroom in UP’s Bulandshahar.

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Warkaris and Police in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A scuffle broke out between warkaris (Lord Vitthal followers) and police during a procession in the Pune district yesterday Some local youths tried to forcibly enter the Palkhi procession, leading to an altercation with the police. No lathi charge or force… pic.twitter.com/0GNkpGTzSs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

