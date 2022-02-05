Maharashtra's Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias "Hindustani bhau" on Saturday was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested on Feb 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 & 12 to protest against offline board exams. In a video posted by 'Hindustani Bhau' before his arrest on February 1, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest.

Tweet By ANI:

Maharashtra| Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias ‘Hindustani bhau’ produced before a magistrate court in Bandra& remanded in judicial custody for 14 days He was arrested on Feb 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 & 12 to protest against offline board exams — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)