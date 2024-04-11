Hours after the tragic Haryana school bus accident, where at least six students died and 20 others were injured on Thursday after their school bus overturned in Mahendragarh, the Haryana government has suspended Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) principal secretary Pradeep Kumar with immediate effect. The Haryana government also ordered an investigation into the case amid speculation that the driver may have been intoxicated and that the bus lacked essential documents such as a fitness certificate. Haryana School Bus Accident: 'Driver Was Drunk, Kept Overspeeding,' Says Injured Student After Six Children Die as Vehicle Overturns in Mahendragarh (Watch Video).

Mahendragarh School Bus Accident

Mahendragarh school bus accident | Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh at Naranul has been suspended with immediate effect. https://t.co/O1uHQk2By8 pic.twitter.com/C0nybS2N6g — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)