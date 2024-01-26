In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, former Deputy CM Mahmood Ali fainted during Republic Day celebrations. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 17-second video clip shows former Deputy CM Mahmood Ali fainting during Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhawan. The video also shows other leaders present at the event rushing to Mahmood Ali's aid. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron With Warm Hug for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations at Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

Mahmood Ali Fainst During Republic Day Celebrations

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Telangana Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/GCzoMb9l8U — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

