Amid the ongoing row of banning Bajrang Dal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday in a tweet said that a legal notice for defamation of Bajrang Dal by Congress has been posted to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The VHP also said that the legal notice has been served with a claim of Rs 100 crores in damages for defaming Bajrang Dal and hurting the sentiments of Hindus globally. The development comes a few days after the grand old party in its election manifesto for the Assembly Elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka said that they will ban Bajrang Dal if they come to power in the state. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: State Won’t Pardon Abusers, Raise ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ Slogan and Vote for BJP, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ankola.

Legal Notice for Defamation of Bajrang Dal Served to Congress

"A legal notice for defamation of Bajrang Dal by Congress posted to party president Mallikarjun Kharge with a claim of Rs 100 Crores in damages for defaming Bajrang Dal and hurting the sentiments of Hindus globally," tweets Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

