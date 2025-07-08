A 36-year-old man from Karnataka's Mysuru fell into the Cauvery River near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) area in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday evening, July 6, while taking a photo. The victim, identified as Mahesh, an auto driver, had gone on a picnic with friends near the Sarva Dharma Ashram in Srirangapatna. Eyewitnesses said he slipped and fell into the river while posing for a picture. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Rescue teams, including fire and emergency services, have launched a search operation at the site. Chikkaballapur: 3 Drown During Ramzan Family Outing in Karnataka While Attempting to Save Young Boy from Lake (Watch Video).

Man Falls Into Cauvery River While Posing for Photo

A man fell off a bridge into the strong currents of the Cauvery River during a picnic in Karnataka's Mysuru. A video of the tragedy has surfaced on social media. The man, Mahesh, was trying to get a photo of himself clicked when he lost balance and fell off the bridge, which is… pic.twitter.com/VNd79YTwEx — NDTV (@ndtv) July 7, 2025

