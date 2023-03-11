Violent clashes broke out in Manipur's Kangpokpi district when police tried to stop locals who organised a protest rally, alleging encroachment of tribal lands by reserved forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Defying prohibitory orders, people gathered in large numbers near Thomas in Kangpokpi town on Friday for the protest rally called by different bodies, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), police said. However, an altercation broke out as police tried to disperse the protesters, subsequently leading to violent clashes. Situation is now under control. Tamil Nadu: Students Clash With Migrant Workers Over Serving of Food in Coimbatore Hostel Mess, Video Goes Viral.

Clashes in Manipur:

#WATCH | Several protesters & members of security forces in Kangpokpi district, Manipur injured as a protest rally turned violent. The incident of violence was reported. People were protesting over the alleged injustice of state govt against land rights of tribal population. pic.twitter.com/7tAdNYvyzv — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

