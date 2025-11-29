A dramatic rescue unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit when an Ertiga SUV swerved to save a child on the road and plunged into the Gauhaniya pond along the Tanakpur Highway. As the vehicle began sinking, boatman Faizal rushed in with his boat, showing exceptional courage as he navigated toward the drowning driver, Shubham Tiwari. In a gripping moment captured on video, Faizal pulled Tiwari out of the sinking SUV just in time. The incident drew hundreds of onlookers, while officials including City CO Deepak Chaturvedi, the Nagar Magistrate, and police teams reached the spot to assist. The injured driver was taken to the medical college for treatment, and the submerged vehicle was later recovered from the pond. Kerala: Brave Forest Officer Roshni Tackles 18-Foot King Cobra in Thiruvananthapuram, Video Shows Daring Rescue of Huge Venomous Snake.

UP’s Pilibhit Road Mishap Turns Into Daring Water Rescue

Shubham Tiwari, driving a SUV landed in a pond while trying to save a kid on the road in UP's Pilibhit. In a daring rescue, Faizal on a boat put his life on the line and showed exemplary courage to save Tiwari drowing with the SUV. The victim was finally rescued and extricated… pic.twitter.com/cOVOzUe9US — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

