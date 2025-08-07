A video of a heated argument between two women on a crowded Mumbai local train has gone viral amid the boiling language row in Maharashtra. The altercation began when a woman holding a baby confronted another passenger for not speaking Marathi, insisting that Marathi must be spoken in the state. “Marathi bol, maza Maharashtra hai,” she is heard saying in the video. The other woman responded by questioning the imposition of language in public spaces. “Kahan likha hai ye?” ("Where is it written?"), other woman counters. As the argument escalated, both women began filming each other while fellow commuters looked on. 'Nahi Aata Hai Mujhe Marathi': Woman Gets Into Heated Argument With Man Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Language Row in Mumbai Local Train

New in the Marathi row from #Maharashtra: Woman travelling in local ladies compartment schools fellow passenger, threatening to speak in Marathi. Entire conversation recored: Truly insane. Hooliganism. pic.twitter.com/PYHAxDq2P5 — Simran (@SimranBabbar_05) August 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)