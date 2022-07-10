Amid rumours about few Congress leaders joining BJP, a meeting of Congress MLAs is underway in a hotel in Margoa, Goa. According to reports, 7 are present for the meeting. Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira said, "I was not called by high command, only here for courtesy meet. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anyone else."

