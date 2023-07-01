While spreading awareness on National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi jokingly said, "You may or may not match your horoscopes, but match the sickle cell test card and then only get married." PM Modi's advice at the launch event held in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol had everyone burst into laughter. Prime Minister urged everyone to join the screening of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination camp. PM Modi on Saturday launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, and distributed sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries, the prime minister's office said in a statement. PM Modi Interacting With DU Students Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts With Students of Delhi University Ahead of Centenary Celebrations (Watch Video).

‘Match Sickle Cell Test Card Then Only Get Married’

#WATCH | Shahdol, MP: PM Modi during the launch of National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission said, "...You may or may not match your horoscopes, but match the sickle cell test card and then only get married..I request everyone to join the screening of the National Sickle… pic.twitter.com/HuZt6bOsu0 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)