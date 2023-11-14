‘May Your Passion for Sitar Continue to Grow’: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Sitar Learning Session (Watch Video)

"Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage”, read the caption to the video shared by Wong.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 14, 2023 10:29 AM IST

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared a video of himself taking Sitar Lessons on X (formerly Twitter) on November 12. “Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage”, read the caption to the video shared by Wong. Reacting to Wong’s Sitar learning session, PM Modi said, “May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia.” Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Extends Diwali Greetings in Tamil.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Sitar Learning Session

