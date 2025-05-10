BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz was martyred during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on 10 May 2025. While leading a border outpost, he bravely led from the front and laid down his life in the line of duty. The Border Security Force (BSF) saluted his supreme sacrifice and expressed deepest condolences to his family. A wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held on Sunday, 11 May, at the Frontier Headquarters in Paloura, Jammu. DG BSF and all ranks paid tribute to the fallen hero for his valiant service to the nation. Murali Naik Martyred: Indian Army Jawan From Andhra Pradesh Dies During Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir, Leaders Salute His Sacrifice.

We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF #Braveheart Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on 10 May 2025 during cross border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, District Jammu. While leading a BSF border out post, he gallantly led from the… pic.twitter.com/crXeVFSgUZ — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) May 10, 2025

