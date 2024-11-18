A tragic incident unfolded in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, when a young man, in an apparent bid to capture a dramatic social media reel, jumped into a dam and never resurfaced. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, with the young man reportedly telling his companions, "I am jumping from a height, you make the reel," just before leaping into the water. Despite initial attempts to locate him, the youth was unable to be found, prompting a search operation. His body was later recovered at 1:30 PM on Monday. Authorities confirmed that the young man drowned, and the body was retrieved after hours of searching. Mangaluru: 3 BTech Students Drown in Swimming Pool at Vazco Resort Near Ullal Beach in Karnataka, Probe Launched (Disturbing Video).

Youth Drowns in Guna Dam After Jumping for Social Media Video

