A video is going viral on social media with claims that police assaulted Dalit women while responding to a complaint of domestic dispute in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. However, as per police reports, the incident unfolded when they responded to a call about a violent fight between two brothers of the family. As officers attempted to diffuse the situation between the brothers, the family members reportedly attacked them, leading to a scuffle in which a sub-inspector was injured. While the viral video has triggered a backlash from the opposition, including SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress, the police have refused the claims of the video and registered a case based on the injured inspector's complaint. Although the situation was brought under control, the case remains under investigation.

Dalit Women Allegedly Assaulted by Cops in Meerut

In UP's Meerut, a disturbing video of police assaulting women from Dalit families has surfaced. The incident happened when the local police was alerted following a domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/g1E3m2gS3Z — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 12, 2025

UP Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Police Over Dalit Women Assault Video

मेरठ में भाजपा सरकार की पुलिस दलित महिलाओं पर इसलिए हिंसक प्रहार कर सकी क्योंकि उन्हें लगा कि सत्ता में बैठे उनके वो भाजपाई आका उन्हें बचा लेंगे, जो लाख दिखावटी नाटक करने के बावजूद भी अंदर से दरअसल दलितों और महिलाओं के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। अब जबकि ये अत्याचार कैमरे में क़ैद हो चुका है तो… pic.twitter.com/QOlmYPCPxg — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 10, 2025

Congress Condemns BJP Govt After Dalit Women Beaten by Cops in Meerut

भाजपा के डबल इंजन सरकार की पुलिस का एक और बर्बर चेहरा देखिए👇 मेरठ में पुलिस ने दलित महिलाओं पर अपना कहर भरपाते हुए उन्हें दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा। इससे एक बात तो साफ है कि योगी सरकार दलितों और महिलाओं दोनों के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/xGcMWLEI5M — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) May 10, 2025

