Muskaan, the main suspect in the well-known Meerut murder case, has stated that she wants to pursue legal studies while incarcerated. Muskaan, who is currently serving a 75-day jail sentence, has written to the jail administration asking for authorisation to pursue an LLB degree. Muskaan aspires to become a lawyer and defend herself in court after being charged with the murders of her husband, Saurabh and her lover, Sahil. According to reports, she has made this decision because she believes no one will adequately defend her. Even though the case is well-known, no one has yet visited Muskaan in prison. Government solicitors are presently handling both Muskaan's and Sahil's defence. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Snakebite Death by Placing Snake Near Dead Body; Post-Mortem Exposes Murder Plot (Watch Video).

Accused Muskaan Expresses Desire to Study Law from Jail

मेरठ के चर्चित सौरभ हत्याकांड का मामला, पति की कातिल मुस्कान ने जताई वकील बनने की इच्छा जेल में बंद मुस्कान अब करेंगी कानून की पढ़ाई, जेल प्रशासन को पत्र लिख LLB की पढ़ाई की मांग की वकील बन खुद का केस लड़ना चाहती है मुस्कान, मुस्कान ने LLB करने की इच्छा जताई ‘मुस्कान को आभास… pic.twitter.com/Z6tSxlb9jj — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 29, 2025

