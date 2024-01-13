Local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected as the railways have announced a mega block in the city for Sunday, January 13. As per the notification, there will be a mega block on Harbour Line's Up and Down lines between Wadala and Mankhurd station from 11 am to 4 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega-block on the Western Lines Up and Down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be no block on the Central, Transharbour and Uran lines. Mega Block on Thursday, January 11, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Night Block; Check Details.

