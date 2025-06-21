Mumbai local train commuters may face delays on Sunday, June 22, 2025, due to a scheduled mega block on the Central and Harbour lines. The block will be in place from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm between Matunga and Mulund (slow lines), with services diverted via fast lines and arriving 15 minutes late. On the Harbour line, services between Mankhurd and Nerul will remain suspended from 11:15 am to 4:15 pm, with alternatives via Trans-Harbour and Main lines. Special services will operate on select stretches. No blocks are scheduled on the Trans-Harbour, Uran, or Western lines, ensuring partial network availability. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24.

Mumbai Mega Block on June 22

